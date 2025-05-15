Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 15, 2025   02:29 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued for severe lightning in several provinces.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Western, Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts, the Meteorology Department has stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public has also been requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, and also to refrain from using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities.

