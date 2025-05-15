Seven new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President

Seven newly appointed ambassadors to Sri Lanka have presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (15) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The new ambassadors representing the State of Israel, the Argentine Republic, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the Kingdom of Denmark have been appointed, the President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly:

Mariano Agustin Caucino has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Argentine Republic, based in New Delhi.

Stella Nkomo has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Zimbabwe, based in New Delhi.

Reuven Javier Azar has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the State of Israel, based in New Delhi.

Nina P. Cringlet has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Philippines, based in Dhaka.

Lukmon Bobokalonzoda has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Tajikistan, based in New Delhi.

Rath Many has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, based in New Delhi.

Rasmus Kristensen has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Denmark, based in New Delhi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, were also present at the occasion, the PMD added.