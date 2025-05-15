US donates advanced nuclear detection equipment worth USD 1 million to Sri Lanka Navy

The US Embassy in Colombo has provided state-of-the-art radiation and chemical detection equipment valued at USD 1 million (299 million LKR) to the Sri Lanka Navy, significantly boosting the country’s capacity to detect and respond to nuclear, radiological, and chemical threats in its maritime domain.

This advanced equipment, supplied through the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and its Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), was officially handed over during a ceremony at Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters on May 15, attended by US Ambassador Julie Chung and Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.

The equipment enhances the Sri Lanka Navy’s capability to conduct visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operations in the Indian Ocean while strengthening its ability to detect and intercept hazardous chemical, radiological, and nuclear materials, safeguarding the nation’s ports and maritime routes, the US Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

“This advanced equipment is a vital tool for protecting Sri Lanka’s maritime borders and ensuring the safety of the entire region,” said U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung. “By enhancing the Navy’s ability to detect and respond to nuclear and radiological threats, we are not just strengthening Sri Lanka’s security—we are also safeguarding international shipping routes, protecting communities, and making sure harmful materials don’t reach America’s and other countries’ shores. This partnership is about keeping people safe, maintaining secure trade, and reinforcing our shared commitment to regional security.”

This equipment transfer is the first major initiative following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in February 2024 between the Sri Lanka Navy and DOE/NNSA. The MOU aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in detecting and preventing the illegal transport of nuclear and radioactive materials.

In addition to this transfer, in March, the U.S. Embassy, through DOE/NNSA, donated $500,000 worth of new radiation detection equipment at Colombo Port’s West Container Terminal, further enhancing Sri Lanka Customs’ ability to detect radioactive materials and secure global supply chains.

This equipment is crucial because it helps prevent dangerous radioactive materials from entering everyday products, protects communities from potential hazards, strengthens the safety of international shipping routes, and stops nuclear and radiological threats before they can reach US shores, the statement added.

NSDD will continue to support the Sri Lanka Navy in the future through specialized training in the use of radiation detection equipment, and further enhancement of the Navy’s VBSS capabilities, the US Embassy noted, assuring that the United States remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to enhance maritime security, detect and deter nuclear threats, and ensure a safer, more secure Indian Ocean region and the US.