Testimony recorded from mother of Kotahena suicide victim

Testimony recorded from mother of Kotahena suicide victim

May 15, 2025   04:20 pm

The recording of evidence related to the suicide of a young girl in Kotahena was held before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (15).

The evidence was recorded before Acting Colombo Magistrate Sampath Jayawardena.

Testimonies were recorded under the supervision of the Kotahena Police.

First, a testimony was taken from the President of the association at the apartment complex where the deceased girl had resided.

Subsequently, the testimony of the girl’s mother was also recorded.

Further evidence recording has been postponed until May 22, while the Acting Magistrate is scheduled to obtain an additional testimony from the mother of the deceased girl on that date. 

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya had previously instructed Police to carry out a formal and swift investigation into the incident involving the schoolgirl who took her own life in Kotahena recently, allegedly after being sexually assaulted by a school teacher.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)