Testimony recorded from mother of Kotahena suicide victim

The recording of evidence related to the suicide of a young girl in Kotahena was held before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (15).

The evidence was recorded before Acting Colombo Magistrate Sampath Jayawardena.

Testimonies were recorded under the supervision of the Kotahena Police.

First, a testimony was taken from the President of the association at the apartment complex where the deceased girl had resided.

Subsequently, the testimony of the girl’s mother was also recorded.

Further evidence recording has been postponed until May 22, while the Acting Magistrate is scheduled to obtain an additional testimony from the mother of the deceased girl on that date.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya had previously instructed Police to carry out a formal and swift investigation into the incident involving the schoolgirl who took her own life in Kotahena recently, allegedly after being sexually assaulted by a school teacher.