SLPP decides not to attend opposition discussion on LG bodies

May 15, 2025   04:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided not to attend today’s special meeting to be held among representatives of the opposition parties to discuss ways to establish power within local government bodies, where the National People’s Power (NPP) does not hold a majority.

Leaders of opposition political parties yesterday (14) reached an agreement on establishing control over all local government bodies, including municipal and urban councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas where opposition parties’ collectively have a majority.

Accordingly, a discussion among the general secretaries of the relevant parties is scheduled to be held later today.

However, the SLPP has stated that although it will not participate in the discussion, it is committed to providing maximum support for the functioning of local government bodies.

The SLPP has also stated that it does not intend to form alliances with any political party when establishing power in local government bodies.

