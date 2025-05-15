The name of Deepa Edirisinghe has been proposed for the only seat secured by the People’s Alliance in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Edirisinghe currently serves as the People’s Alliance organiser for the Colombo-West ward.

However, it is reported that some factions within the party have opposed the move to name her to the council seat.

A letter concerning this matter has also been submitted by party members to former chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) former president Maithripala Sirisena.