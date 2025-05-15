Who will enter CMC from Peoples Alliance?

Who will enter CMC from Peoples Alliance?

May 15, 2025   05:08 pm

The name of Deepa Edirisinghe has been proposed for the only seat secured by the People’s Alliance in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). 

Edirisinghe currently serves as the People’s Alliance organiser for the Colombo-West ward.

However, it is reported that some factions within the party have opposed the move to name her to the council seat. 

A letter concerning this matter has also been submitted by party members to former chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) former president Maithripala Sirisena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

Special mosquito eradication week declared as dengue and chikungunya cases surge

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)