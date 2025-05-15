Station Masters Union details reasons for train delays

Train operations have been affected severely due to a number of shortcomings within the Department of Railways, according to the Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union.

Chairman of the union, Sumedha Somaratne, stated that passengers often face severe inconvenience as a result of train cancellations and delays.

He further noted that the lack of staff within the Railway Department, as well as the unavailability of sufficient train engines and carriages, has become a serious issue.

Although steps were taken on several occasions to inform the authorities about the pressing issues, no solutions have been provided thus far, Somaratne emphasized.

He said that although there are numerous methods available to develop the department to provide necessary facilities to passengers, adequate steps have not been taken.

Chairman of the union, Sumedha Somaratne, noted that the main issue is the staffing problem, where a large number of vacancies exist from the lowest-level worker up to the station master and train driver positions.

He claimed that he is hopeful that the new government will provide necessary support to address the issues within the industry.