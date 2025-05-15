National Poson Week declared from June 7-13

National Poson Week declared from June 7-13

May 15, 2025   07:11 pm

The national Poson Week has been declared from June 07 to 13, as decided by the Poson Committee that convened today (15).

This year’s Poson Full Moon Poya Day falls on the 10th of June.

Atamasthanadhipathi Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero also requested the public not to turn the sacred city of Anuradhapura into a showground during the National Poson Week, but to act in a manner considering it as a form of respect for Arahat Mahinda Thero (Anubudu Mihindu Maharahathan Wahanse). 

The Atamasthanadhipathi Thero stated that various religious programs have been implemented during the National Poson Week from 07th to 13th June, focusing on the sacred city of Anuradhapura, Thanthirimale and Mihintale.

