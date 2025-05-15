Pilleyan files FR petition challenging arrest and detention by CID

May 15, 2025   08:19 pm

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pilleyan, has filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court through his legal counsel.

The petition seeks an order declaring that his arrest and detention by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the purpose of questioning constitutes a violation of his Fundamental Rights, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petitioner is seeking a ruling that the CID’s decision to arrest and detain him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), in connection with the abduction and disappearance of the Vice Chancellor of the Eastern University, violates his fundamental human rights.

The respondents named in the petition include the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Special Investigation Unit of the CID, Madhava Gunawardena; Director of the CID, SSP Imesha Muthumala; Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya; the Minister of Defence; and the Attorney General.

