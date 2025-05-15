The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has commenced an investigation into a controversial statement made by high-profile drug trafficking and organized crime suspect Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata,” who is currently detained at the Tangalle Old Prison.

The suspect had reportedly made certain comments to the media referring to former minister Tiran Alles and suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, while being escorted to the Colombo High Court for a case and once again when being escorted back to prison from the court premises yesterday (14).

According to police, a team of TID officers has been appointed to carry out the investigation, which officially commenced today (15).