Pakistan, India agree to extend ceasefire until May 18: Pakistani FM

Pakistan, India agree to extend ceasefire until May 18: Pakistani FM

May 15, 2025   10:07 pm

Pakistan and India held talks on Thursday and agreed to extend the ongoing ceasefire until May 18, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

Addressing the parliament, Dar said that the militaries of both countries communicated earlier in the day and reached the decision to prolong the ceasefire, with plans to follow up with political dialogue.

“The ceasefire was initially agreed upon on May 10 to last until May 12. It was later extended to May 14, and now further extended to May 18,” he told lawmakers.

Dar added that military-level communication has so far been instrumental in maintaining the ceasefire and after May 18, comprehensive political talks would begin.

“There will be composite and result-oriented talks with India. The purpose is not to accept anyone’s superiority but to resolve issues on the basis of equality,” the foreign minister said.

Tensions escalated in the early hours of May 7 when India launched airstrikes on several targets in Pakistan in response to a gun attack in Pahalgam, located in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed by unidentified gunmen last month.

Following several days of fierce fighting, both sides agreed on a ceasefire on May 10, which was subsequently extended in phases.

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)