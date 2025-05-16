Fairly heavy showers in parts of the island today

May 16, 2025   06:15 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (16).

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night, it added.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-central provinces, the department said.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western, North-central and Southern provinces, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

