Environmental concerns mount after fuel bowser accident in Kotmale

Approximately 13,000 litres of diesel and petrol were discharged following a bowser accident on Tuesday (14) along the Nuwara Eliya–Kirimetiya road, raising serious environmental concerns after fuel leaked into key water sources and the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

The accident occurred in the Clanton Watta area along the Nuwara Eliya–Kirimetiya road, when a private fuel bowser transporting a total of 27,000 litres of fuel from the Kolonnawa terminal to Welimada overturned due to adverse weather conditions. The bowser was carrying 13,800 litres of petrol and 13,200 litres of diesel at the time of the incident.

Following the crash, a significant volume of fuel spilled onto the roadway and nearby surroundings. Eyewitnesses reported that some local residents were seen collecting the leaking fuel in containers.

Authorities confirmed that severe rain contributed to the spread of fuel, which subsequently seeped into the Upper Kotmale Reservoir — a vital water body in the region. Fuel has also reportedly contaminated several water sources used by plantation workers in tea estates situated downhill from the crash site.

Emergency operations were launched by officials from the Kotagala Petroleum Corporation storage complex, who managed to safely remove the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker using alternative bowsers.

The Nuwara Eliya District Secretary has ordered a formal investigation into the incident. Preliminary assessments indicate that the fuel spill has caused significant environmental damage, particularly due to the contamination of water sources and surrounding ecosystems.