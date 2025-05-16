Opposition party secretaries to meet Sajith for talks on LG bodies

The Secretaries of several opposition parties have agreed to hold discussions with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa regarding the forming of administrations in local government bodies, following a meeting held in Colombo on Wednesday night (15).

The discussions took place at a private hotel and was chaired by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and were aimed at building consensus among political parties to jointly establish control in local government institutions, where no single party secured an outright majority in the last local government elections.

With no party winning more than 50% of the vote or seats, negotiations have been ongoing to explore possible alliances and power-sharing arrangements at the grassroots level.

The participating party representatives have reportedly agreed to meet with Premadasa tomorrow (17) to further advance these discussions.

However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) — two of the country’s major political parties — were notably absent from last night’s talks.