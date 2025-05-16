Six Sri Lankans held for attempting illegal re-entry from India

Six Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by police in the Valvettithurai sea area off Jaffna over an attempt to illegally re-enter Sri Lanka from India.

The group includes four individuals including two young girls, who are residents of the Trincomalee and Mannar districts. The remaining two are residents of Valvettithurai, Jaffna, and are alleged to have operated the boat used to transport the group back into the country.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the four individuals from Trincomalee and Mannar had previously crossed into India illegally from Sri Lanka. They were reportedly apprehended and later released by the Indian Coast Guard before making an attempt to return to Sri Lanka.

Their re-entry attempt was intercepted by local police in Valvettithurai, leading to the arrest of all six individuals involved.