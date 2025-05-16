Six Sri Lankans held for attempting illegal re-entry from India

Six Sri Lankans held for attempting illegal re-entry from India

May 16, 2025   07:44 am

Six Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested by police in the Valvettithurai sea area off Jaffna over an attempt to illegally re-enter Sri Lanka from India.

The group includes four individuals including two young girls, who are residents of the Trincomalee and Mannar districts. The remaining two are residents of Valvettithurai, Jaffna, and are alleged to have operated the boat used to transport the group back into the country.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the four individuals from Trincomalee and Mannar had previously crossed into India illegally from Sri Lanka. They were reportedly apprehended and later released by the Indian Coast Guard before making an attempt to return to Sri Lanka.

Their re-entry attempt was intercepted by local police in Valvettithurai, leading to the arrest of all six individuals involved.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)