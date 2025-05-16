Rooftop solar capacity surpasses 1,700 MW in Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it has achieved a major renewable energy milestone, reaching 1,700 MW of installed rooftop solar capacity across the country.

Issuing a statement, the state-owned electricity provider said that it reached this milestone as of 01 May 2025.

This progress reflects the growing commitment of Sri Lankan households, businesses, and institutions toward a greener, more sustainable energy future, the CEB noted, while expressing their gratitude towards all solar producers for being a vital part of this transition.