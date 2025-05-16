Two injured as cab transporting avocados overturns in Hatton

A double cab transporting a consignment of avocados veered off the road and overturned into a tea estate located approximately 50 feet below the Hatton-Colombo main road early this morning (May 16).

The accident occurred at around 4.00 a.m. within the Strathdon Estate in Hatton.

According to Hatton Police, the driver of the cab and one passenger sustained injuries and were admitted to the Watawala Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the cab was transporting avocados purchased from various colonies and estates in the Hatton area, en route to Colombo for sale.

Hatton Police further stated that four individuals were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.