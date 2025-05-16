Creating safe workplaces for women is critically important  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that significant attention must be drawn to the safety of women in employment, and a secure environment should be created for them in the workplace.

The Prime Minister made these remarks yesterday (15) addressing at the International Nurses Day 2025 celebration organized by the All Ceylon Nurses’ Union, held at the Karaliya Hall in Kandy, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

This year’s International Nurses Day was commemorated under the theme of ‘Our Nurses, Our Future – Investing in Nursing Strengthens the Economy,” aiming to remember Florence Nightingale on her 205th birth anniversary, to recognize the challenges faced by nurses globally, and to celebrate their contributions.

On this occasion, the magazine titled ‘Hedakama’ which discusses the nursing profession, was presented to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to reflect on the responsibilities you carry as nurses and the services you provide.

Recently, the Transport Minister and I visited the Gampola and Peradeniya Hospitals to see the victims of the recent bus accident that occurred in the Garadiella area. It wasn’t my first time visiting a hospital, but each time I go, I am deeply moved by the dedication and care provided by our nurses. I personally witnessed this dedication when my mother was hospitalized.

I spoke with many nurses at Gampola and Peradeniya hospitals and clearly understood the difficulties they face. One nurse told me she had worked two consecutive night shifts. When I asked about her family, she smiled and said she didn’t even have time to think about them. Her children are cared for by her mother, and she couldn’t even remember the last time she saw her husband. This is the level of commitment with which they work.

But how healthy is such a working pattern? We’re not working in perfect conditions; we’re trying to rebuild a broken system.

90 percent of the nursing profession is made up of women. I don’t believe this is a job only suitable for women or meant solely for them. We need to think about how women ended up being the majority in this profession.

I also wondered whether women have some innate ability that leads them into these roles.

When we talk about workplace safety, it’s not just about salaries. We must consider the overall safety and environment that allows women to continue their careers. There are many factors that make workplaces unsafe. For instances night shifts, isolated locations, transportation difficulties, and environments where women are subjected to pressure from more powerful individuals. Ensuring women’s safety in such contexts is extremely important.

Women should also be able to balance their professional and family lives. For that purpose, we need a supportive social environment and proper facilities. We must consider what support and conveniences are provided to women to fulfill their responsibilities. Life isn’t just about money, it’s also about happiness and peace. Our goal is to build a society where everyone can lead such fulfilling lives. Not to make hard choices, but to allow people to choose easier, more satisfying paths in life.

The theme of this year’s Nurses Day refers to strengthening the economy through nursing, but we should also work towards building an economy that strengthens our nurses. If people are considered tools for developing the economy, how can we expect them to live comfortable lives? The objective of the government is to build a society where equal opportunities and facilities are available for all.”

During the event, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa also shared his view:

“Our outpatient departments are struggling to accommodate the growing number of patients, around 120 million visits annually. We are currently working on establishing 1,000 primary outpatient care centers beyond the tertiary and secondary hospital levels

Sri Lanka is one of the countries where the elderly population is increasing rapidly. In the near future, 25% of our population will be elderly. Instead of bringing them all to hospitals, we are setting up facilities to provide care and monitor their health at the same locations.

Our next goal is the control of non-communicable diseases. The bed occupaied by patients in our hospitals is extremely high. Creating a healthy citizen cannot be done by relying solely on your service. Therefore, we are arranging to recruit 3,147 nurses this year. Additionally, 305 public health degree holders and remaining nursing officers will also be recruited based on the recommendations based on the vacancies of the Public Service Commission and the Committee on Public Sector Vacancies under the Prime Minister’s Office.

We are working to increase the number of nurses from the current workforce of 40,000 to 60,000. We also plan to conduct nursing intakes within the next three months.

Decisions were made regarding the awarding of nursing degrees during discussions led by the Prime Minister. We are now planning to provide degrees systematically through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Higher Education.”

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Hansaka Wijemuni, Professor Damayanthi Dasanayake of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Peradeniya, President of the All Ceylon Nurses’ Union Ravindra Kahandawaarachchi, health officials, and nurses.