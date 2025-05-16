Three sentenced to death for trafficking heroin via fishing vessel

Three sentenced to death for trafficking heroin via fishing vessel

May 16, 2025   11:50 am

The Colombo High Court today (16) sentenced three individuals to death for the possession and trafficking of heroin.

The convicts were arrested in 2018 while transporting over 17 kilograms of heroin aboard a multi-day fishing vessel in the waters off Beruwala.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige also ordered the acquittal and release of five other defendants who had been charged in connection with the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)

Mahindananda files anticipatory bail petition over bribery case (English)