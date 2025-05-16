Three sentenced to death for trafficking heroin via fishing vessel

The Colombo High Court today (16) sentenced three individuals to death for the possession and trafficking of heroin.

The convicts were arrested in 2018 while transporting over 17 kilograms of heroin aboard a multi-day fishing vessel in the waters off Beruwala.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige also ordered the acquittal and release of five other defendants who had been charged in connection with the incident.