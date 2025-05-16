Police crackdown on unsafe long-distance buses; 11 drivers charged

On the directive of Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Sri Lanka Police have commenced inspections of long-distance public and private buses across the country to ensure passenger safety following multiple recent passenger bus accidents.

As part of this initiative, Ginigathhena Police conducted emergency inspections of long-distance buses operating from Hatton earlier today (15), focusing on vehicles traveling along the Hatton-Kandy main road, particularly in the Ambagamuwa area.

During the operation, legal action has been sought against 11 drivers—five from Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses and six from private operators—for operating vehicles with serious mechanical or safety deficiencies that posed risks to passengers.

Charges were filed against the drivers at the Hatton Magistrate’s Court, according to Sri Lanka Police.

Several other buses have been found to have minor defects, and drivers were issued instructions to rectify them immediately.

Police officers also took the opportunity to speak directly with passengers during the inspections, urging them to report any traffic violations or reckless behavior by bus drivers to authorities.