Deshabandu to appear before inquiry committee on Monday

May 16, 2025   12:47 pm

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon is scheduled to appear before the inquiry committee, appointed to investigate and report on allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of office against him, on Monday (19).

It was reported that the appearance is scheduled at 2.00 p.m. on May 19, 2025.

The Committee of Inquiry is chaired by Supreme Court Judge P.P. Surasena and consists of Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake.

The Resolution to appoint a Committee of Inquiry in terms of Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, to remove the Deshabandu Tennakoon from the office of the Inspector General of Police for misconduct and gross abuse of power of his office in terms of Sections 3(d)  and 3(e) read with Section 5 of the said Act, was passed in Parliament on 8 April.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector General of Police has named a team to assist on-going investigations, based on the request made by the Committee of Inquiry.

