Sri Lanka nears one million tourist arrivals in 2025

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that the number of foreign tourist arrivals in the country in 2025 is approaching the one million mark.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 956,639 tourists have visited Sri Lanka so far this year.

During the first 13 days of May 2025 alone, 59,755 foreign tourists entered the country, it said.

India continues to be the leading source of tourist arrivals during this period, contributing 18,812 visitors.

In addition, 4,447 tourists arrived from Germany, 4,256 from the United Kingdom, and 3,930 from China.

While there has been a seasonal decline in tourist arrivals following the end of the winter travel period, the SLTDA anticipates an increase in arrivals during the coming months of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2023 and 2024.