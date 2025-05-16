The complaint filed by the Bribery Commission against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali today (May 16).

Dassanayake, who is currently in remand custody, was produced in court as proceedings resumed over allegations that he caused a loss of more than Rs. 1.76 billion to the government during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Uva Provincial Council.

Representing the Bribery Commission, an officer informed the court that Dassanayake had withdrawn funds from a fixed deposit account belonging to the Uva Provincial Council before its maturity, which allegedly resulted in a significant financial loss to the state.

Earlier, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a statement made to the media, had claimed that a Treasury circular issued in 2015, during his term as Prime Minister, allowed Provincial Councils to withdraw such fixed deposits prematurely. He had argued that Dassanayake’s actions were therefore not unlawful.

However, the Bribery Commission officials countered this claim in court today, noting that the said circular was issued on November 22, 2016, while the fund withdrawal in question took place on February 29, 2016 — several months before the circular came into effect.

The court was further informed that the Bribery Commission had summoned Wickremesinghe to record a statement, during which it was revealed that the former President had made his public remarks without knowledge of the actual date the circular was issued.

The officer conducting the investigation also said Wickremesinghe’s statement, made during a media conference, had adversely impacted the ongoing investigation.

It was also revealed in court that Wickremesinghe had made the statement in question at the request of MP Dassanayake’s wife. The investigating officer therefore requested the court to revoke Dassanayake’s bail and remand him on the grounds of attempting to interfere with the investigation.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the request to be considered later this afternoon (16).