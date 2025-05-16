Newly appointed Sri Lankan diplomats call on Foreign Minister

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed seven Heads of Missions-designate recently called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, following the conclusion of the orientation programme conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, according to a statement issued today (16).

The Ministry emphasized that during the meeting, the Heads of Missions-designate delivered presentations outlining their priorities, with the objective of securing maximum benefits for Sri Lanka.

Special focus was placed on strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, promoting trade and tourism, and engaging with Sri Lankan communities in their respective countries, the statement added.

The newly appointed Heads of Missions-designate are as follows:

• Mahishini Colonne – High Commissioner-designate to India

• Jayantha Chandrasiri Jayasuriya – Permanent Representative-designate to the United Nations in New York

• Rtd. Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne – High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan

• Mahindadasa Rathnayake – Ambassador-designate to Cuba

• Prof. Arusha Cooray – Ambassador-designate to the United Arab Emirates

• Prof. Janak Kumarasinghe – Ambassador-designate to Japan

• S.D.N.U. Senadheera – High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom