Court rejects Bribery Commissions request to revoke bail granted to MP Chamara Sampath

Court rejects Bribery Commissions request to revoke bail granted to MP Chamara Sampath

May 16, 2025   01:49 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the request made by the Bribery Commission to revoke the bail granted to MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake and remand him in custody over an ongoing bribery case.

Dassanayake, who is currently in remand custody, was produced in court today (16) as proceedings resumed over allegations that he caused a loss of more than Rs. 1.76 billion to the government during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Uva Provincial Council.

The investigating officer representing the Bribery Commission who appeared before the court, presented facts that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe made a statement backing Chamara Sampath only following a request by MP’s wife, without proper knowledge on the matter and therefore requested the court to revoke Dassanayake’s bail and remand him on the grounds of attempting to interfere with the investigation.

Delivering the court’s decision, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali stated that the commission’s request will be rejected as the facts presented by the Bribery Commission do not reveal sufficient evidence to revoke the suspect’s bail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)