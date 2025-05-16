Bribery Comm. files case against two including ex-Minister Lakshman Yapa

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed a case against former Minister of Investment Promotion Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and former Director General of the Board of Investment (BOI) Jayantha Edirisinghe, over the alleged misuse of public funds for newspaper advertisements in 2014.

Indictments were filed before the Colombo High Court, accusing the duo of causing a financial loss of over Rs. 1.7 million to the government by utilizing BOI funds to publish newspaper supplements in connection with the anniversary of second inauguration of then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to the Bribery Commission, the advertisements were published in 11 newspapers on November 19, 2014, marking the second anniversary of Rajapaksa’s presidential inauguration. The Commission alleges that this act constitutes an offence under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The total alleged loss to the state through this action has been calculated at Rs. 1,748,877.76.

Five charges have been filed against the two accused, while 15 individuals have been named as witnesses in the case. Additionally, 21 documents have been submitted to court as exhibits.