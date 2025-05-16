Ten students further remanded over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident

Ten students arrested in connection with the death of a fellow student—allegedly due to ragging—at the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka have been further remanded until May 29.

The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (May 16).

The deceased, identified as Charith Dilshan, was a 23-year-old second-year student from the Department of Engineering Technology at Sabaragamuwa University. His death was reported on April 29, with initial findings suggesting that he took his own life after being severely distressed by ragging.

On May 01, a formal complaint was lodged with the Samanalawewa Police Station by another student, alleging that Dilshan’s suicide was a result of ragging. Subsequently, on May 02, police recorded statements from 20 students who also claimed to have been subjected to ragging.

Following these developments, on May 03, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) instructed that the investigation be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

Six of the students who are currently under remand custody were arrested on May 04 based on the findings of the ongoing investigation while the four other students were apprehended after they had surrendered to the Samanalawewa Police.