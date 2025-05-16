Dematagoda railway crossing to remain closed on May 24

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that the Dematagoda railway crossing will remain completely closed for vehicular traffic on May 24 due to urgent repair work.

This announcement was made by the General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, in an official statement issued today.

According to the statement, urgent repairs will be carried out on the railway crossing located on the Orugodawatte–Borella main road on May 24.

As a result, the main road will be completely closed to traffic from 9.00 a.m. on May 24 until 6.00 a.m. on May 25.

The General Manager has advised motorists to use alternate routes during this period in order to avoid traffic congestion and to minimise public inconvenience.