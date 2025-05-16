Dematagoda railway crossing to remain closed on May 24

Dematagoda railway crossing to remain closed on May 24

May 16, 2025   02:24 pm

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that the Dematagoda railway crossing will remain completely closed for vehicular traffic on May 24 due to urgent repair work.

This announcement was made by the General Manager of Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, in an official statement issued today.

According to the statement, urgent repairs will be carried out on the railway crossing located on the Orugodawatte–Borella main road on May 24. 

As a result, the main road will be completely closed to traffic from 9.00 a.m. on May 24 until 6.00 a.m. on May 25.

The General Manager has advised motorists to use alternate routes during this period in order to avoid traffic congestion and to minimise public inconvenience.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)

Thousands flock towards Colombo city to witness Vesak celebrations (English)