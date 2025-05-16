President urges DCC chairs to boost production economy and rural development

May 16, 2025   04:25 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has urged all Chairpersons of District Coordinating Committees (DCC) to actively engage in revitalizing the nation’s production-oriented economy and fostering rural development.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held this morning (16) at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of District Coordinating Committee Chairpersons and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The 2024 budget prioritizes projects that enhance the productive economy. The President emphasized to officials the need to address the delays and inefficiencies that have arisen in the distribution of funds at the district level.

Acknowledging the various challenges that rural communities have encountered due to insufficient infrastructure development in recent years, the President emphasized the necessity of effectively utilizing the funds designated for rural development within the established timelines, the PMD said.

Furthermore, the President instructed the Chairpersons to ensure that District Development Committee meetings focus on the specific development needs of each district and to actively involve the relevant subject Ministers in the planning and implementation process.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, along with District Coordinating Committee Chairpersons and their representatives from across the country, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting.

--PMD--

