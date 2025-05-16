IUSF Convenor among several arrested during protest in Colombo

May 16, 2025   04:56 pm

Police have arrested at least seven protesters, including the Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), for violating a court order during a protest held in front of the Ministry of Health in Colombo today (16).

The protest march was organised by the Allied Health Science Graduates’ Union, based on several demands.

Accordingly, a group of protesters, including the IUSF Convenor, Madushan Chandradith, have been taken into custody by police for violating a court order.

Earlier today, the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court had issued an order against the group of protesters, preventing them from entering the Colombo Hospital Square and the premises of the Ministry of Health and from disrupting hospital activities from 12 noon today (16) to 5 pm tomorrow.

