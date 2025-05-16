President directs ministry officials to accelerate implementation of digital economic solutions

President directs ministry officials to accelerate implementation of digital economic solutions

May 16, 2025   09:14 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting this afternoon (May 16) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials of the Ministry of Digital Economy and heads of relevant institutions to discuss the progress of Sri Lanka’s digital economic initiatives.

Special attention was focused on the progress of key projects formulated under the roadmap for digital economic development, which serves as a core strategy in the government’s development agenda, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of public digital infrastructure solutions that deliver tangible benefits to the people. In-depth discussions were held on key initiatives including the Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC), the GovPay government payment platform, the Digital Television Project and the achievement of revenue targets within the digital economy.

During the meeting, proposals to enhance the roles of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and the Data Protection Authority of Sri Lanka, along with the establishment of the Digital Economic Authority and Cyber-security institutions through new legislation were reviewed, the PMD said.

Among the participants at the discussion were Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Varuna Sri Dhanapala, President’s Senior Adviser on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of affiliated institutions.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

Sri Lanka's new direction must be communicated to the world - President tells new diplomats (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

SLPP decides not to attend opposition parties' discussion on LG bodies (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

Gerandi Ella tragedy: DMT officials inspect bus at Kotmale Police (English)

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure; 50% unaware of condition  Health officials

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm