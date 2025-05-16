President directs ministry officials to accelerate implementation of digital economic solutions

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a meeting this afternoon (May 16) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials of the Ministry of Digital Economy and heads of relevant institutions to discuss the progress of Sri Lanka’s digital economic initiatives.

Special attention was focused on the progress of key projects formulated under the roadmap for digital economic development, which serves as a core strategy in the government’s development agenda, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of public digital infrastructure solutions that deliver tangible benefits to the people. In-depth discussions were held on key initiatives including the Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC), the GovPay government payment platform, the Digital Television Project and the achievement of revenue targets within the digital economy.

During the meeting, proposals to enhance the roles of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and the Data Protection Authority of Sri Lanka, along with the establishment of the Digital Economic Authority and Cyber-security institutions through new legislation were reviewed, the PMD said.

Among the participants at the discussion were Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Varuna Sri Dhanapala, President’s Senior Adviser on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of affiliated institutions.

--PMD--