Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

May 17, 2025   07:33 am

The Meteorology Department states that showery conditions are expected to be enhanced in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, and Northern provinces, and in Galle and Matara districts during the next few days.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Northern provinces, and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere on the island during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North-western, and North-central provinces.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western, North-central, and Southern provinces, and in Trincomalee district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

