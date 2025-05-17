Train services restricted amid station masters strike

The General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, Dhammika Jayasundara, announced that train services will be limited to short-distance routes such as Galle, Negombo, and Veyangoda today (May 17).

Accordingly, all long-distance train services have been suspended, he said.

This decision follows a one-day token strike launched by railway station masters at midnight yesterday (May 16) in response to several unresolved demands.

The Chairman of the Railway Station Masters’ Union, Sumedha Somaratne, stated that if their concerns are not addressed within the next week, the union will resort to an indefinite strike.

As a result of the strike, the Railway Department canceled all scheduled night mail trains last night.

One night mail train that had already commenced its journey was halted midway, returned to its point of origin, and was parked.

Police security was deployed in connection with the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.