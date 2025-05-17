Further details emerge on Kotahena shooting incident

May 17, 2025   08:05 am

More details have been revealed regarding the shooting incident that took place last evening (16) in front of a residence on Sumithrarama Road, within the Kotahena Police Division.

According to police, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a man and a woman who were standing in front of a residence and fled the area.

Both victims sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The injured individuals have been identified as a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both residents of the Kotahena area.

Investigations confirm that a pistol was used in the shooting, police said.

However, the motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.

Kotahena Police are continuing further investigations in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the crime.

