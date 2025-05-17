Court orders release of several suspects in Easter Sunday attacks case

Court orders release of several suspects in Easter Sunday attacks case

May 17, 2025   10:00 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (May 16) ordered the release of ten male suspects and two female suspects who had previously been granted bail, after being arrested in connection with allegations of aiding and abetting the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), which had conducted investigations into the suspects, informed the court that their inquiries had been concluded and the investigation extracts had been submitted to the Attorney General.

Police further informed the court that, based on the Attorney General’s instructions, they would proceed with the closure of the complaint.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered the release of the suspects.

Counsel representing the suspects also requested the court to issue an order for the release of case materials, including mobile phones, that had been seized by the police at the time of the arrests.

The Magistrate granted the request and ordered the release of the relevant items to the suspects.

