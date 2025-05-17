Issuance of number plates for new vehicles temporarily suspended

May 17, 2025   10:06 am

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has announced that the issuance of number plates for newly registered motor vehicles has been temporarily suspended due to a shortage of number plates.

According to the Department, this suspension has been in effect since April 28, 2025. 

As a result, number plates and stickers will not be issued for vehicles registered using chassis numbers.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, stated that while number plates are not currently being issued at the time of registration, vehicle owners will still be provided with the official registration number.

He further noted that vehicle owners may temporarily display the assigned number by manually copying it onto the vehicle.

The Commissioner General also confirmed that the police have been notified of this arrangement.

