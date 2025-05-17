Ministry expresses displeasure over unjust railway strike despite solutions provided

The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement condemning the one-day token strike launched by railway station masters from midnight on May 16, describing it as an “unjust” action that has caused undue inconvenience to the public, despite ongoing efforts by the Ministry to address their concerns.

According to the Ministry, the strike was initiated based on two primary demands: delays in granting grade promotions every five years, and the non-implementation of a new recruitment process.

An excerpt from the official statement reads:

“Today (16), the railway station masters have decided to launch an unjust strike based on two main demands — the delay in granting grade promotions every five years and the non-implementation of the new recruitment process.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation noted that a Cabinet Memorandum was submitted earlier this year (on January 22) to address existing vacancies within the Department of Railways. Cabinet approval was subsequently granted to recruit for 909 vacancies, including 106 station master positions.

Although these approvals were granted several months ago, the Ministry has intervened and held discussions at the ministerial level to address the delays and challenges in implementation. However, inefficiencies within certain sub-departments of the Department have so far hindered any new recruitment.

Furthermore, the Ministry confirmed that the Director General of Institutions issued recommendations on several matters — including the five-year promotion policy — which were received by the Department of Railways on May 7, 2025. The Department informed the Railway Station Masters’ Association yesterday that these recommendations are being prepared for submission to the Public Service Commission for approval in the coming week.”

The Ministry expressed its displeasure over the strike action, stating:

“Despite the fact that solutions have been provided at the Ministry level, we express our dissatisfaction with the decision to proceed with immediate trade union action that inconveniences the public, especially when delays are due to inefficiencies within the Department and could be resolved through continued dialogue.”

The statement further questioned whether ulterior motives may be influencing the strike, suggesting it may be aimed at causing disruption to the government and the public rather than addressing genuine grievances.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the continuity of railway services and urged all parties to engage constructively toward resolving outstanding issues.