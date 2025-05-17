Bandarawela SLTB bus strike over assault on driver

Bandarawela SLTB bus strike over assault on driver

May 17, 2025   12:12 pm

A bus driver attached to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depot in Bandarawela was reportedly assaulted by an intoxicated passenger, prompting a strike today (17), during which all buses were withdrawn from service and parked within the depot premises.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation that occurred on the night of May 15, when the driver warned a passenger who was behaving inappropriately and harassing other passengers on the last bus from Bandarawela to Pallewela.

After threatening the driver and exiting the bus, the individual had later ambushed the driver and attacked him with an iron rod while he was returning home after completing his shift.

The injured driver is currently receiving treatment at the Bandarawela District Hospital.

Following the assault, the Bandarawela Police arrested the suspect in the Pallewela area. He was subsequently produced before the court and released on bail.

The assaulted driver has since claimed that neither the police nor the SLTB Bandarawela depot has ensured that proper justice is served in the matter.

As a result, the strike was launched to urge the relevant authorities to take appropriate legal action and ensure justice for the injured driver.

