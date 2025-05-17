The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) seeking an 18.3% increase in electricity tariffs for the period from June to December 2025.

According to the PUCSL, the proposal will be subjected to a public consultation process before a final decision is made.

The commission stated that its final decision regarding the proposed tariff revision will be announced during the first week of June after public consultations.

As per Clause 5.2 of PUCSL’s Tariff Methodology, end-user tariffs are determined based on CEB’s revenue requirements.

The CEB states that it analyzed factors such as current tariffs, fuel availability, future prices, hydro inflows, plant schedules, interest rates, economic recovery, energy demand, transmission and distribution adjustments, and government policies to develop the BST and tariff proposal.

Based on the above analysis, a deficit of LKR 42,196.1 million has been estimated for the period from June to December 2025 requiring a tariff increase of 18.3%, it said.

Any variations in the estimate, whether an excess or a shortfall, will be accounted for in the BSTA and considered in the next tariff revision, according to the CEB.

Accordingly, to ensure financial and operational stability and to mitigate potential risks to the reliability of electricity supply, the CEB proposes a revision to the current tariff structure, as presented in Annex III (see below).

The Board-approved tariff proposal for the final seven months of 2025 has been submitted by the CEB to the PUCSL for its approval and subsequent implementation.

