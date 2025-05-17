Night mail trains cancelled for second consecutive day

The Railway Department has announced the cancellation of all night mail train services scheduled for tonight (17) due to the ongoing strike by the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union.

A total of eight night mail train journeys have been cancelled, including the Colombo–Badulla, Batticaloa–Colombo, Trincomalee–Colombo, and Jaffna–Colombo routes.

The token strike, which commenced at midnight yesterday (16), is expected to continue until midnight today. It was launched by the Station Masters’ Union in response to several unresolved demands.

As a result of the industrial action, the Railway Department was also compelled to cancel several train services scheduled for this morning (17).

Despite the planned conclusion of the strike tonight, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union, Mr. Sumedha Somaratne, warned that continuous industrial action may be initiated if the authorities fail to provide satisfactory solutions to their demands.