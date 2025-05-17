Sri Lankan experts arrive in Pakistan to examine ailing elephants

Sri Lankan experts arrive in Pakistan to examine ailing elephants

May 17, 2025   07:14 pm

A team of Sri Lankan veterinary experts, led by Dr Buddika Bhandara and committee member Yusra Askari, arrived in Karachi on Friday for a 17-day visit to assess the health of two female elephants, Madhubala and Malika, at Safari Park.

The team is conducting a thorough health examination of the elephants as part of their ongoing medical treatment. 

During a briefing at Safari Park, Dr Bhandara stated that the elephants are being monitored every two months and their treatment is continuing under strict protocols.

“No one is allowed near the elephants during treatment,” said Dr Bhandara, adding that visitors to the park can view the elephants only from a distance. 

Both Madhubala and Malika have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), and their treatment will continue on a long-term basis. 

According to Dr Bhandara, the elephants will undergo regular health screenings every six months.

Source: The News Pakistan

--Agencies

