Increasing productivity to attract investments vital for Sri Lanka - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the development of a country depends on the productive contribution its citizens make towards the nation.

The inauguration ceremony for the launch of the National Productivity Awards Competition 2025/2026 was held at the main hall of Temple Trees, under the patronage of the Prime Minister, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the event, the competition for the Education Sector was declared by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, while for the Public Sector by Minister of Industries and Enterprise Development Sunil Handunnetti, and for the Production and Services Sector by Secretary General of the Asian Productivity Organization Dr. Indra Pradhan Singhavithana.

Addressing at the event, the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated:

“In recent years, we were unable to hold this awards ceremony due to the economic recession in our country. As a nation, we must regret this situation. The country ended up in such a state because the previous ruling parties failed to make the right decisions at the right time. We are now aware of that. As we move forward in rebuilding the nation with the aim of creating a better tomorrow, we have reached an important juncture.

The development of a country hinges on the productive contribution its people make for the nation. There is a saying from our ancestors: ‘A nation that does not innovate cannot rise in the world.’ This means if we do not initiate to think innovatively and create innovative advancements, we will not progress. That is why I ask all of you to come together and create innovations to help rebuild the country.

Reviving this awards festival is part of providing a prosperous country and a better life to the people. The concept of ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ also aligns with this. These are not isolated initiatives, but interconnected efforts that support the vision of the government in building a cohesive and unified nation.

Productivity is not just about working hard, but about achieving greater results through efficiency, planning, and work with responsibility.

By keeping our environment clean and organized, especially within state institutions, we can create conditions for more efficient and smoother operations. Increasing productivity improves our standard of living. A decline in productivity negatively affects the country.

Due to our economic downturn, we even had to declare that the country was bankrupt. Therefore, it is vital that we increase productivity to attract investments, ensure sustainable development, and enhance competitiveness.”

The event was attended by Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government A.M.M.H. Abeyrathna, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suryapperuma, Secretary to President, Dr. Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, and Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Enterprise Development Thilaka Jayasundara.