Two unidentified men on a motorcycle have opened fire at a vehicle carrying the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, and his lawyer at Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita earlier today.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the shooting incident, according to the police.

However, it was later revealed that Halloluwa was assaulted following the incident and was subsequently admitted to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, a file belonging to Halloluwa was allegedly stolen during or immediately after the incident, police said.

The police media spokesperson confirmed that the assailants fled the scene following the shooting.

UPDATE: The police investigations into the incident have been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.