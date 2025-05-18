Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 18, 2025   07:50 am

The Department of Meteorology says that South-West monsoon conditions are gradually becoming established over the island.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Northern, and North-Central provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, and Northern provinces, the Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere on the island during the evening or night.

Additionally, fairly strong winds of about 30–40 km/h can be expected at times over the North-Western, North-Central, Northern, and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

