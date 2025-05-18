Railway station masters token strike concludes

The token strike launched by the Railway Station Masters, based on several demands, concluded at midnight yesterday (17).

Accordingly, Chairman of the Railway Station Masters’ Union, Sumedha Somaratne, stated that train operations will resume as usual from today.

The station masters commenced a 24-hour token strike at midnight on May 16, citing multiple unresolved demands.

As a result of the strike, daily train services were disrupted, and the operation of night mail trains was suspended both yesterday and the day before.

However, Somaratne also warned that they would resort to a continuous strike in the future if their demands remain unaddressed.