Sajith accuses govt. of burdening public with 18% electricity tariff hike

The losses incurred by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) due to inefficient management should no longer be passed on to the general public, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has said.

Issuing a statement, Opposition Leader Premadasa pointed out that the CEB’s loss of Rs. 18 billion in the first quarter of this year clearly demonstrates the government’s management failures.

Premadasa stated that the government is shifting this financial burden onto the people by increasing electricity tariffs by nearly 20%, in clear disregard to the promises previously made to the public.

He further stated that the decision to raise electricity bills in this manner, especially when the government had earlier promised a 13% reduction, must be strongly condemned.

Opposition Leader Premadasa emphasized that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will not hesitate to stand with the people and engage in a democratic struggle against this decision.