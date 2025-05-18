South-west monsoon conditions gradually establishing; Warning issued for heavy rains

South-west monsoon conditions gradually establishing; Warning issued for heavy rains

May 18, 2025   10:20 am

An ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains has been issued for the next 24 hours in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and the North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts valid for the next 24 hours.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the south-west monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

Due to its impact, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the southwestern parts of the island today (18) and the next few days, the Met. Department noted.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western, provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

Strike launched at Bandarawela SLTB depot over assault on bus driver (English)

Strike launched at Bandarawela SLTB depot over assault on bus driver (English)

'Sri Lankan economy rebounded with 5% real growth in 2024'  CBSL (English)

'Sri Lankan economy rebounded with 5% real growth in 2024'  CBSL (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told

Ex-President Ranil made statement backing Chamara Sampath following a request by MP's wife  court told