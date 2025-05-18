South-west monsoon conditions gradually establishing; Warning issued for heavy rains

An ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains has been issued for the next 24 hours in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and the North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts valid for the next 24 hours.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the south-west monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

Due to its impact, showery conditions are expected to enhance in the southwestern parts of the island today (18) and the next few days, the Met. Department noted.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western, provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, it added.