Landslide warnings issued for several areas in six districts
May 18, 2025 11:19 am
Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in six districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
Landslide warnings will be in effect until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (May 19), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.
Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:
Colombo: Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Palindanuwara and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.
Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kiriella and Kuruwita DSD and surrounding areas.