Govt focused on creating a humane future generation that respects cultural diversity  PM Harini

The main objective of the present government includes nurturing a future generation that is humane, environmentally conscious, respectful of Sri Lanka’s cultural diversity, and enriched with scholarly knowledge, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has said.

Addressing an event in Matara, the Prime Minister has emphasized that the vision of government to a new renaissance era extends across all sectors including politics, the economy, religion, education, and culture and that the government aims to accurately identify and address the current crises within the education system through proper intervention.

A museum commemorating the late Most Venerable Rajakeeya Panditha Kamburupitiye Vanarathana Nayake Thero was declared open under the patronage of the Prime Minister and, a scholarly publication of “Ruwando” launched in conjunction with the anniversary, was also presented to the Prime Minister by Venerable Gonadeniye Tapassi Thero, the Deputy Registrar of the Sri Rohana Sangha Council.

The event was graced by Chief Prelate of the Sri Rohana Chapter of the Shyamopali Vanawasa Maha Nikaya, Venerable Agalakada Piyasee Thero, Senior Professor of the Department of Buddhist and Pali Studies, Professor Aggamahapandita Kotapitiye Rahula Thero, University of Peradeniya; Minister of Women and Children’s Affairs Saroja Paulraj; and Southern Province Governor M. K. Bandula Harischandra.