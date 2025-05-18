Govt focused on creating a humane future generation that respects cultural diversity  PM Harini

Govt focused on creating a humane future generation that respects cultural diversity  PM Harini

May 18, 2025   12:06 pm

The main objective of the present government includes nurturing a future generation that is humane, environmentally conscious, respectful of Sri Lanka’s cultural diversity, and enriched with scholarly knowledge, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has said.

Addressing an event in Matara, the Prime Minister has emphasized that the vision of government to a new renaissance era extends across all sectors including politics, the economy, religion, education, and culture and that the government aims to accurately identify and address the current crises within the education system through proper intervention.

A museum commemorating the late Most Venerable Rajakeeya Panditha Kamburupitiye Vanarathana Nayake Thero was declared open under the patronage of the Prime Minister and, a scholarly publication of “Ruwando” launched in conjunction with the anniversary, was also presented to the Prime Minister by Venerable Gonadeniye Tapassi Thero, the Deputy Registrar of the Sri Rohana Sangha Council.

The event was graced by Chief Prelate of the Sri Rohana Chapter of the Shyamopali Vanawasa Maha Nikaya, Venerable Agalakada Piyasee Thero, Senior Professor of the Department of Buddhist and Pali Studies, Professor Aggamahapandita Kotapitiye Rahula Thero, University of Peradeniya; Minister of Women and Children’s Affairs Saroja Paulraj; and Southern Province Governor M. K. Bandula Harischandra.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

Strike launched at Bandarawela SLTB depot over assault on bus driver (English)

Strike launched at Bandarawela SLTB depot over assault on bus driver (English)

'Sri Lankan economy rebounded with 5% real growth in 2024'  CBSL (English)

'Sri Lankan economy rebounded with 5% real growth in 2024'  CBSL (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm