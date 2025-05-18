Indian national arrested with Kush worth Rs. 41mn at KKS Port

A stock of Kush cannabis, illegally brought into Sri Lanka by an Indian national aboard a passenger ship from India’s Nagapattinam to the Kankesanturai Port, has been seized by Sri Lanka Customs officers stationed at the Kankesanturai Port.

The 33-year-old Indian national had smuggled the stock of Kush, weighing 4 kilograms and 12 grams, concealed in his luggage. Officers, suspicious about the belongings, discovered the drugs hidden within false compartments inside the luggage.

Customs officials have estimated the street value of the seized drugs at around Rs. 41.2 million.

The suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.